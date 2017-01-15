Spokane officer shoots, kills man near 5th and Walnut

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) Team is investigating an officer involved shooting that left one suspect dead overnight Sunday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an officer stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of 9th and Adams St. Shortly after stopping the car, the officer called for backup saying the driver had pulled a knife on him and was running away on foot. There was a short foot chase, which ended at 5th and Walnut. Several officers were able to deploy tasers on the suspect, but police say the Tasers were not effective in stopping the man.

One officer fired at the man, hitting him. Medical aid was rendered by officers on the scene including an EMT certified SWAT officer, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man killed has not been released pending a report by the Spokane Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers were equipped with body cameras. Any footage captured by those cameras, as well as cameras in the area, will be reviewed by investigators.

The SIRR Team was on scene investigating the incident until Sunday afternoon. Roads in the area were reopened around 12 p.m.

No officers were seriously injured during the incident.

During an update on the shooting given by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said one officer hurt his hand and thought he may have broken it, but it wasn't due to contact with the suspect. They are still trying to determine what caused the injury. Chief Meidl also said the area where the shooting happened is known as a hot spot to officers in the area.

Hot spots are areas of high crime, where officers are trying to crack down on property crime and be proactive. Chief Meidl says more information about the shooting will be made available after the investigation is concluded, but that the investigation could take several weeks to complete.

You can watch the complete update below: