In Trump, man elected by Americans is president they'll get

Ten weeks, dozens of tweets and one rollicking news conference later, Donald Trump's transition to the White House has left little doubt that the man Americans elected is the president they'll get.



The immense responsibility of the presidency is looming. But Trump is litigating old campaign fights and picking new ones - with intelligence agencies and with Rep. John Lewis, the Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon.



Trump is refusing to be boxed in by the conservative ideology that his party prefers. He's battling with journalists, yet craves their attention.



To supporters, Trump's handling of the transition is proof that the political novice-turned-president-elect plans to follow through on promises to take a sledgehammer to Washington.



But Trump won't be taking office Friday with a deep reservoir of public support.

