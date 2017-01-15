Closures for Martin Luther King Day in Spokane County

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, most Spokane County offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2017. The Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior Courts), Public Safety Building, Veterans Services, Community Services, Parks and Recreation and SCRAPS will also be closed.

However several departments will remain open to the public:

Public Works:

Public Works - Open

Environmental Services, including the Spokane Valley and North County Transfer Stations - Open

Sheriff's Office, including non-emergency functions and services

To report a crime, call Crime Check at 456-2233

Call 911 to report a life-threatening emergency or if you need immediate response by law enforcement

The community is also invited to the Convention Center for the Martin Luther King Jr Remembrance Celebration, Unity March, and Resource Fair on Monday, January 16, starting at 10 a.m.