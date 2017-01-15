Inland Northwest joins Red Cross to install smoke detectors on King Day of Service

The Greater Inland Northwest Chapter will be part of the American Red Cross nationwide effort to install almost 15,000 free smoke alarms in homes across the country over the upcoming weekend surrounding Martin Luther King Day of Service. The project is part of the ongoing Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

The Day of Service coincides with Martin Luther King Day to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Red Cross will work with volunteers from Fairchild Air Force Base and Eastern Washington University to install smoke alarms in homes around Sunset Elementary School in Airway Heights.

Volunteers will be meeting at the Airway Heights Community Center at 8 a.m. for training. Door-to-door installation will start at 9 a.m. EWU students will arrive around 11 a.m. and begin installations at noon. About 60 volunteers are expected throughout the day.

While smoke alarms are being installed in Washington, thousands of Red Cross volunteers, fire department members and partners from coast to coast will visit homes at high risk for fires to install smoke alarms and educate residents about what they can do now to prepare for a house fire.

“The Red Cross responds to almost 66,000 disasters across the United States every year and most of these are home fires,” said Megan Snow, Executive Director. “Here in the Inland Northwest, we responded to over 200 home fires in 2016. These home fires are devastating for the people involved and also responsible for a number of deaths and injuries. That is why our Home Fire Campaign is so important. We want to help save lives by installing smoke alarms in homes that don’t have them and educating people about home fire safety.”

The Red Cross is asking every household in America to join us in taking two simple steps that can save lives - practice fire drills at home and check existing smoke alarms.