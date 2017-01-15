T-Mobile customer 'bugs out,' drives SUV into store

A broken cell phone drove a Florida woman to crash her SUV into a south Florida phone store and it was all caught on camera.

Cell phone video shows the moments when 25-year-old Shinobia Wright intentionally drove her SUV into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs. Once inside, employees say Wright smashed glass display cases and threw items around the store. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Employees say it all started when Wright asked to exchange her broken iPhone and said she was going to "bug out" if she didn't get the phone. Wright said it was her birthday and she was "already having a bad day."

She faces multiple charges including aggravated battery, burglary and reckless driving.