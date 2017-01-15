Health District: Number of mumps cases up to 191 in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Health District: Number of mumps cases up to 191 in Spokane

Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Regional Health District says the number of mumps cases in Spokane County has increased to 191 on Friday. The Health District reports those mumps cases affect 21 schools in the Spokane Public Schools District, 3 schools in the Central Valley School District, 3 schools in the Mead School District and 1 in the East Valley School District. 

The Health District says its goal is to prevent the outbreak from spreading further and health district staff are grateful to numerous partners in the community who are helping to mitigate the spread of mumps.

A majority of Spokane County’s mumps cases are in school-aged children, which is impacting multiple school districts.  If children are not fully immunized according to immunization requirements set forth by the Washington State Board of Health, Washington state rules and regulations authorize the exclusion of children from school, preschool, or child care during a mumps outbreak. In addition to the exclusion of students, WAC 246-110-020 authorizes Health Officers, during an outbreak, to exclude affected staff from working if they are not up to date with their immunizations or if they do not have other acceptable evidence of immunity.

Currently, exclusion orders have been issued for several schools within Mead, Spokane Public Schools and East Valley School districts. Affected families and staff have been notified of the exclusions. As more cases are confirmed, the Health District says it is highly likely more exclusion orders will be issued.

An updated case count and mumps FAQ can be found at the Health District's website here: http://www.srhd.org/feature.asp?id=86 if you can't find an answer to a question you have, you're asked to call 509-324-1150.

