Health District: Number of mumps cases up to 191 in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Health District: Number of mumps cases up to 191 in Spokane

Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Regional Health District says the number of mumps cases in Spokane County has increased to 191 on Friday. The Health District reports those mumps cases affect 21 schools in the Spokane Public Schools District, 3 schools in the Central Valley School District, 3 schools in the Mead School District and 1 in the East Valley School District. 

The Health District says its goal is to prevent the outbreak from spreading further and health district staff are grateful to numerous partners in the community who are helping to mitigate the spread of mumps.

A majority of Spokane County’s mumps cases are in school-aged children, which is impacting multiple school districts.  If children are not fully immunized according to immunization requirements set forth by the Washington State Board of Health, Washington state rules and regulations authorize the exclusion of children from school, preschool, or child care during a mumps outbreak. In addition to the exclusion of students, WAC 246-110-020 authorizes Health Officers, during an outbreak, to exclude affected staff from working if they are not up to date with their immunizations or if they do not have other acceptable evidence of immunity.

Currently, exclusion orders have been issued for several schools within Mead, Spokane Public Schools and East Valley School districts. Affected families and staff have been notified of the exclusions. As more cases are confirmed, the Health District says it is highly likely more exclusion orders will be issued.

An updated case count and mumps FAQ can be found at the Health District's website here: http://www.srhd.org/feature.asp?id=86 if you can't find an answer to a question you have, you're asked to call 509-324-1150.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:39:25 GMT

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

  • 3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:04:20 GMT

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

  • Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge

    Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:17:45 GMT

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    >>

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017

    Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-30 01:47:38 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    >>

  • Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

    Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:50:33 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    >>

  • Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire

    Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire

    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:35:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

    >>
    •   