Health District: Number of mumps cases up to 191 in Spokane

Health District: Number of mumps cases up to 191 in SpokaneUpdated:
Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.>>
3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.>>
Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.>>
DEVELOPING: Hammer Kills Woman In N. Idaho; 3 Others Hurt
DEVELOPING: Hammer Kills Woman In N. Idaho; 3 Others HurtBAYVIEW, Idaho - A woman is dead and two others remain in serious condition after a man armed with a hammer attacked their family in their Bayview home Sunday afternoon.>>BAYVIEW, Idaho - A woman is dead and two others remain in serious condition after a man armed with a hammer attacked their family in their Bayview home Sunday afternoon.>>
British driver totals Ferrari an hour after purchase
LONDON (AP) - A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it. Local police called it a "miracle escape," but the car was not so lucky. South Yorkshire Police posted Twitter photos of the smoking, wrecked car, saying it "went airborne (and) burst into flames" beside a highway in northern England.>>
Man burned after mystery package explodes on his doorstep
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 73-year-old man was badly burned after he opened a mysterious package the shape of an oatmeal container left on his doorstep and it exploded. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says the man had second- and third-degree burns to more than 80 percent of his torso and legs, and was hospitalized in critical condition.>>
Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.>>
Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash
TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.>>
Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.>>
Trump threat: End health payments unless there's an overhaul
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law. Trump tweets: "If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!">>
Incoming Homeland Security secretary has served 3 presidents
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Elaine Duke - who's set to become acting U.S. homeland secretary on Monday - has the rare distinction of serving in high-level positions in three administrations. She was DHS undersecretary for management from 2008 to 2010, tapped by President George W. Bush and kept on by President Barack Obama.>>
Dog finds help for 2 Utah girls struck by lightning
BEAVER, Utah (AP) - Two girls are recovering from a lightning strike after their dog brought help to the mountainside scene in Utah. Authorities say the girls, ages 8 and 16, were crossing a meadow to explore during a family camping trip when the lightning hit Friday morning. The Beaver County Sheriff's Office says the dog ran back to the campsite and alerted family members.>>
Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.>>
3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.>>
British driver totals Ferrari an hour after purchase
LONDON (AP) - A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it. Local police called it a "miracle escape," but the car was not so lucky. South Yorkshire Police posted Twitter photos of the smoking, wrecked car, saying it "went airborne (and) burst into flames" beside a highway in northern England.>>
Police: Southwest Idaho man shot and killed during standoff
MURPHY, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officers shot and killed a 48-year-old southwest Idaho man Saturday morning. Idaho State Police say Dennis W. Robinson of Owyhee County fired at Owyhee County Sheriff's deputies conducting a welfare check at his home at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police say Robinson fled in his vehicle into the Owyhee Mountains and the deputies requested assistance.>>
