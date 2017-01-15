Spokane County Superior Court Judge Sam Cozza dies - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Sam Cozza dies

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Superior Court presiding judge Salvatore "Sam" Cozza has died. He passed away Saturday evening.

Judge Cozza had recently taken a leave of absence because of a heart problem. Judge Cozza was re-elected in November.

Spokane County Judge Michael P. Price released the following statement:

It is with profound regret and sadness that I must inform you of the death of Judge Sam Cozza on Saturday, January 14th. As many of you know, Judge Cozza suffered a heart attack late last year and, unfortunately, never fully recovered.


Judge Cozza spent his entire adult life working selflessly for the citizens of Spokane County as a prosecuting attorney, District Court Judge, and finally as a member of the Superior Court bench. He was well known around the state for his extraordinary passion for justice and access
to the courts for all citizens. He served as a leader in our community on countless boards and committees, and most recently was elected Presiding Judge for Spokane County Superior Court.


For those of us who were lucky enough to know Judge Cozza, you came to appreciate his keen intellect and gentle and compassionate demeanor. If you were a friend, you knew you could count on Judge Cozza to be there for you no matter what. A few lucky friends might even receive an invitation from Judge Cozza to attend a Gonzaga basketball game to watch his beloved Zags…undoubtedly the only time any of us can remember seeing Judge Cozza ever
raise his voice.


Most importantly, Judge Cozza was a loving husband and father who cared above all for his family. Our hearts and prayers go out to them at this very difficult time.

The County Commission will appoint a successor to Cozza's seat after an application process. 

  Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

  Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

  N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

  Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th

  Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2

  N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    •   