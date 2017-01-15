Spokane man hospitalized after stabbing in West Central neighborhood

One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after a stabbing in West Central Spokane Sunday evening.

Police are investigating after a stabbing was reported near Boone and Oak around 4:30 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a stab wound. His condition is unknown as of Sunday evening.

Officers say the stabbing may have been a domestic violence situation, but are still gathering evidence to figure out exactly what led up to the stabbing.

A man has been detained for questioning, but so far no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.