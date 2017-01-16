One dead in house fire in Peck, Idaho

One person is dead after a house fire in Peck, Idaho. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, the fire started just after 5pm on Sunday evening at a home on Park St. One of the homeowners was attempting to start a fire in their wood stove using an accelerant when the fire got out of control.



Two people were in the home at the time of the fire. One person escaped from the house while the other became trapped inside and perished. At this time names of the subjects will not be released until family can be notified.