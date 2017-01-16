University campaign puts "You Guys" on list of oppressive phrase - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

University campaign puts "You Guys" on list of oppressive phrases

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - The University of Wisconsin-River Falls has launched a campaign called "Check Yourself." The idea behind Check Yourself is to have students and faculty to be more aware when using phrases and words that may be demeaning to a certain person/group. 

Some of theses words are the obvious derogatory terms while others are more surprising and words you might use in your everyday conversations. They include, 'ugly', 'lame', 'dumb', 'crazy', 'you guys' and 'it' as a pronoun. You can find the entire list provided by the University here: https://www.uwrf.edu/Inclusivity/educationalcampaigns/checkyourself.cfm

The University stated their main goal was aimed at students to "educate [themselves] about language and the history of oppression" and bring to light words that "harm and degrade individuals in the LGBTQIA + Community"

Does it surprise you that some of these words are on the list or do you agree that we should all be more mindful in our vocabulary?
