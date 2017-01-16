Deputies and suspect involved in Bonner County shooting identifi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies and suspect involved in Bonner County shooting identified

Deputy Gagnon (left) and Deputy Penn (right) were shot while serving a warrant on Monday in Bonner County Deputy Gagnon (left) and Deputy Penn (right) were shot while serving a warrant on Monday in Bonner County
The suspect: Adam Deacon Foster (Facebook) The suspect: Adam Deacon Foster (Facebook)
Deputy Craffey was at the scene during the shooting but was not injured. Deputy Craffey was at the scene during the shooting but was not injured.
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

UPDATE: January 17, 2017 1:00 p.m.

The deputies and suspect involved in a shooting Monday in Bonner County have all been identified by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. 

The deputies involved are: 

  • Deputy Michael R. Gagnon (pronounced Guyown) age 53, 1 year 9 months service with BCSO
  • Deputy Justin M. Penn, age 30, 5 ½ years service with BCSO
  • Deputy William T. Craffey, age 47, 9 months service with BCSO 

Deputy Gagnon and Deputy Penn remain at Kootenai Health for treatment of their gunshot wounds. Deputy Gagnon is listed in serious condition and Deputy Penn is listed in fair condition. Deputy Craffey was not injured in the incident. 

The suspect, 30-year-old Adam Deacon Foster, had a warrant for Battery. Foster is still in the hospital and is listed in fair condition. 

Investigators say the three deputies were serving an arrest warrant for Foster at his home when shots were fired. 

"The investigation is in its early stages with detectives from multiple agencies of the Critical Incident Task Force collecting evidence and statements from witnesses," a press release said on Tuesday. 
 

UPDATE: January 17, 2017 11:00 a.m.

Deputies have yet to release the name of the two deputies who were shot Monday in Bonner County, or the man arrested for shooting them. 

Prosecutors tell KHQ's Joe McHale, that the suspect will not appear in court on Tuesday because he is not medically cleared. 

We are expecting additional information to be released today, so check back for updates. 

Previous Coverage: 

Update 3:30 p.m.: In a press conference Monday afternoon, authorities investigating the shooting of two Bonner County deputies say that the deputies are expected to survive after the two deputies were each shot three times.

The task force working on the shooting investigation say the deputies and the suspect are each at Kootenai Health. Additional information including names of the deputies and the suspect have not been released.

Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Update 2:07 p.m.: We have confirmed that the two officers shot by a suspect while serving a warrant are expected to be OK. The suspect in the shooting was also wounded and is in custody. As we learn more we will update this story.

Update: Sources have confirmed that two deputies have been shot in Bonner County. They say the suspect has also been shot and is in custody Monday afternoon. Law enforcement sources also tell us that the deputies were serving a warrant of some kind at the time of the shooting. 

Previous coverage:

Sources have confirmed with KHQ that police are investigating after at least one Bonner County deputy has been shot.

We have not confirmed yet the condition or conditions of the deputy or deputies involved.

We have a crew headed to the scene in Bonner County to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KHQ's Twitter, Facebook, and KHQ.com for updates as we receive them.

