Cathy McMorris Rodgers booed during MLK speech in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cathy McMorris Rodgers booed during MLK speech in Spokane

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers spoke at the Martin Luther King Jr. Rally and Unity March at the Spokane Convention Center Monday.

McMorris-Rodgers called for unity following a "tense election cycle."

"There are a lot of people who don’t want unity. I have challenged my staff to step up and change the culture on capitol hill so that we can be part of the healing process," the congresswoman said.

Her speech was interrupted near the end by people chanting "Save our health care," some booing the congresswoman, drowning out the end of her speech. 

Eastern Washington University student Brad Brown tweeted out video of that moment.

On Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers Press Secretary released the follow statement: 

“The Martin Luther King Jr., Day Rally and Unity March was about unifying around the core values that we, as Americans, all share, which is why the Congresswoman was honored to be invited to speak and share her thoughts on unity. The Congresswoman looks forward to keeping the lines of communication open when discussing how to ensure a smooth and stable transition out of Obamacare to put in place a 21st Century health care system.”

The text of McMorris-Rodgers' full speech in Spokane can be found below:

Thank you, all, for being here today. I’m honored to join you as an advocate and as a friend. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a moment for us to reflect on a man who changed the course of history. MLK taught us to dream of a better tomorrow, to respect our neighbors, and to love one another, and his legacy has been on my heart, especially coming out of such a tense election cycle. I’ve been a lot of thinking lately about everything that is going on in our country. The word I keep coming back to is “unity.” With such a tense election cycle, it’s been on my heart how divided we are as a nation, and how as a nation, we can heal.

You know, I look at how far our nation has come and all the things we have accomplished. The other day I got into an elevator and said “good morning” to the man next me, and he smiled and said, “God is good!” And I said, “Amen!” Because you know what– we have so much to be thankful for; God is good, and we are blessed.

And sometimes, it’s easy to forget how lucky we are to be here and that we are here for a reason– a purpose. I think if we woke up every morning and challenged ourselves to say “This day is going to be a good day” and believed in our hearts that everyone is doing the best they can at that moment in time then we would finally be a country that could heal. One that could be considered a great nation, and a benevolent one.

And I believe that unity and healing — must first start within. Now… that’s a pretty tall order, and especially for me… well…working in politics can be tough. There are a lot of people who don’t want unity. I have challenged my staff to step up and change the culture on capitol hill so that we can be part of the healing process.

We have this system of values called SERVE. Our motto is, “Have Fun While We SERVE,” and SERVE stands for:
Seek Excellence
Everybody Matters
Responsibly Own It
Vigilant Integrity
Embrace Change

These are our values, so that we have fun while we SERVE. And at our all staff meetings every week, we talk about how we are living these values. Because, when it comes down to changing the culture, it’s really up to us. It’s our neighborhoods, our blocks, our communities. Every man, woman, and child in this country should be treated with dignity and respect, no matter their background or walk of life. Unfortunately, more needs to be done to address racial division in America. We may not always agree with one another, but we can all come together and find common ground to create change and progress here in Eastern Washington. We can pledge to be better neighbors and to build up our communities when anger and fear threaten to divide us and tear us down. It’s all up to us. I know that as your elected official– and advocate–and friend– I am up to the challenge of changing the culture, and that everyday, and especially today, I have written it on my heart that I will work to unify our country and especially our communities here in Eastern Washington.

Which reminds me of a quote: “If you want to travel fast, go alone. If you want to travel far, go together.” Our core beliefs are what unite us and help us travel far. So thank you for being here. I am thankful for all of you–for your leadership, your thoughtfulness, your passion, and your vision and your courage to make every day a good day– one where we are living our values that we want to see take hold. The man in the elevator was right: God is good. Thank you.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Latah County murder suspects captured

    Latah County murder suspects captured

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:25:07 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:59:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Train derails, spilling grain near Spangle

    Train derails, spilling grain near Spangle

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:14 AM EDT2017-07-22 06:14:30 GMT

    SPANGLE, Wash. - A train carrying grain has derailed along Highway 195 between Plaza and Spangle.  The tracks where the five cars tipped is now closed for the weekend.  The tip over blocked traffic for several hours Friday afternoon. The company who owns the tracks says crews will be headed out Saturday to clean up the crash. 

    >>

    SPANGLE, Wash. - A train carrying grain has derailed along Highway 195 between Plaza and Spangle.  The tracks where the five cars tipped is now closed for the weekend.  The tip over blocked traffic for several hours Friday afternoon. The company who owns the tracks says crews will be headed out Saturday to clean up the crash. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 21st

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 21st

    Friday, July 21 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:38:23 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 21st.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 21st.

    >>

  • Federal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism charges

    Federal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism charges

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:50:00 GMT
    Federal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism chargesFederal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism charges

    HONOLULU (AP) - A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was indicted Friday after he was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail. Because of the indictment, Kang will no longer have a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday. Kang's court-appointed attorney Birney 

    >>

    HONOLULU (AP) - A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was indicted Friday after he was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail. Because of the indictment, Kang will no longer have a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday. Kang's court-appointed attorney Birney 

    >>
    •   