Weather Authority Alert: Winter storm bringing messy, dangerous conditions

Ice Storm Warning: Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville Plateau, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy. In place from 7AM Tuesday until 4PM Wednesday. Light freezing rain possible Tuesday morning, with heavier freezing rain Tuesday night. Up to 1" of ice is possible in some areas, which would likely cause power outages & falling limbs/trees.

Winter Storm Warning: Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, Bonner & N. Spokane, N. Kootenai Counties. In place from 7AM Tuesday until 8AM Thursday. Light snow and sleet through the day on Tuesday. Heavier snow, sleet and pockets of freezing rain Tuesday night through Wednesday. .25-.50" of ice possible north of Hwy 20 as well as 6-14" of snow through Thursday. 1-4" of snow and up to .25" of ice possible south of Hwy 20.

Freezing Rain Advisory: Lincoln, Grant, Spokane, Whitman, Kootenai, Latah, Benewah and Shoshone Counties from 9AM Tuesday through 4PM Tuesday. Trace amounts of freezing rain and sleet will be possible during that time-frame, putting a glaze of ice on area roadways. Use extreme caution while driving.

Spokane Forecast: Light freezing rain and sleet showers possible after 9AM Tuesday around Spokane, then a brief break Tuesday afternoon, before the heavier moisture arrives Tuesday night as mainly just rain around Spokane. Rain will continue, heavy at times, through Wednesday, melting snow and bringing flooding concerns by Wednesday/Thursday.

7 Day Forecast: Going to be a difficult couple of days across the Inland Northwest, as we brace for a LOT of moisture (in different forms) and the impacts it will bring. We warm into the 40s by Wednesday, but will start cooling down again after Thursday, with a chance for more snow by the weekend.