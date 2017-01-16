Woman rushes to help wounded Bonner County deputies

Following a shooting in the Blanchard, Idaho, area that sent three people to the hospital including two Bonner County deputies, we're learning more about what happened in the moments following the shooting.

One woman tells KHQ she happened to be in the area when she heard gunshots ring out and rushed to help.

"I was walking my horses up the mountain and heard gunshots and I just assumed it was someone doing target practice," said Marsha Hanna. "Got a little farther up the hill with them and came around a corner and an officer came out. He had been bleeding but he was telling me to get back."

Marsha says she told the officer she was an ER nurse and he asked her to help him. She said there wasn't a lot of time to worry about her own safety.

"It was fleeting. I was more worried about getting them help. I just wanted to help them," she said.

She says she was just in the right place at the right time and is thankful she was able to help.

"God had a plan for me with having me there, I think. But anybody would have helped. I'm just glad I had the training to do it."