Brides-to-be upset over bridal shop's sale

Some brides-to-be are furious after they found out the person who left them without dresses is having a liquidation sale.

We told you last month that the owner of Cameo Bridal, Misty Ceriello, was arrested on several felony counts including grand theft and fraud. Then, this weekend, Keisha McEnaney found a flyer on her car after leaving the bridal fair in Spokane. It read “up to 90 percent off current top name designer gowns” and listed the address of Cameo Bridal. She says she called the number on the flyer and the person who answered told them it was that exact store.

“I was extremely upset, really angry. I don't see how she can have a liquidation sale when she owes so many of us brides not only our dresses but money,” McEnaney says.

That’s because McEnaney bought a dress from Cameo Bridal back in August and still hasn’t gotten it.

Now the store is open until Tuesday for this liquidation sale. Ceriello is due for her first court appearance on Wednesday.

KHQ tried to get answers by going to the store, but they locked the door.