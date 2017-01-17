Body found after fire destroys Vancouver strip mall

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says it has opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the ruins of a Vancouver strip mall destroyed by fire over the weekend.



The Columbian newspaper reports that crews responded Sunday morning and found Sifton Plaza fully engulfed in flames. The complex included the Oasis Market convenience store, where the body was found, and three other tenants: a barber shop, a pet supply store and a pet grooming business.



No information has been disclosed about the victim, the cause of death or circumstances leading to the fire.



Three dozen firefighters fought the blaze but the $500,000 building was a total loss. Officials say water sprayed onto the fire turned to ice, and sanding crews were called in to treat a street.



Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

