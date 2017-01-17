Spokane woman injured in Mexican nightclub shooting

Police in Mexico are still investigating after a gunman killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. One of those wounded has been identified as 29-year-old Heather Parham from Spokane.

The shooting occurred outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival. The festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured. Security guards at the venue are thought to be among those killed.

Parham's family tells KHQ she was shot in the upper thigh but is expected to be OK.