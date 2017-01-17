Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accidentally' hit pedestrians in North Dakota

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Written by Krista Nagle, KHQ Local News



Should drivers be cleared on all charges if they accidentally hit a pedestrian wrongfully in a roadway? At least one North Dakota lawmaker thinks so.



Keith Kempenich is a North Dakota State Representative who has presented a law that will protect drivers who unintentionally hit pedestrians or protesters who are wrongfully in roadways.

This new legislation was presented last week to deter protesters from obstructing traffic in response to the recent Dakota Access Pipeline protests that have interrupted the state.

The reasoning behind this law is to keep protesters off roads and highways which are dangerous for both parties.

The intent of this new law is to shift the blame from the driver to the person who is not legally allowed to be in the road.

Kempenich is a republican and has ties to the oil industry. "They're not there for the protests. They're intentionally putting themselves in danger," he said.