Obama gives $500 million to climate fund over GOP objections

With just three days left in office, the Obama administration has doubled an initial $500 million commitment to a fund that helps nations fight climate change.



The incoming Trump administration and some Republicans oppose the program.



The State Department's announcement Tuesday brings U.S. contributions to the Green Climate Fund to $1 billion since 2016. The fund helps poor countries reduce carbon emissions by promoting clean energy and spurring private investment in the field.



President-elect Donald Trump and a number of GOP lawmakers have complained that support for the fund wasn't specifically approved by Congress. The current fiscal year's budget allows the administration to take the money from an unobligated portion of economic support fund assistance.

