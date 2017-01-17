Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence

Posted: Updated:
President Barack Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents. President Barack Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents.
WASHINGTON -

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on commutations and pardons issued by President Barack Obama on Tuesday (all times EST):
    
6:05 p.m.
    
House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling President Barack Obama's decision to commute Chelsea Manning's sentence "just outrageous."
    
Ryan says the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents "put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation's most sensitive secrets."
    
The White House says Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening.
    
Ryan says Obama is setting "a dangerous precedent that those who compromise our national security won't be held accountable for their crimes."
    
___
    
5:55 p.m.
    
The lawyer who represented Chelsea Manning during her trial for leaking classified government and military documents says he is stunned and elated to know she will be released soon.
    
The White House announced Tuesday that President Barack Obama is commuting Manning's 35-year sentence.
    
David Coombs tells The Associated Press he is "looking forward to seeing Chelsea on the outside as a free woman in the very near future."
    
Coombs says he has not spoken to Manning and isn't sure she knows yet. But he says he spoke with her family to alert them to the decision.
    
He says they have not discussed her future because he doesn't "think anyone actually believed this day would come."
    
___
    
5:20 p.m.
    
U.S. President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of 74-year-old Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera.
    
Lopez was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the struggle for independence for the U.S. island territory. Puerto Ricans have long called for Lopez's release, a move that has been opposed by a national police organization, among others.
    
Lopez belonged to the ultranationalist Armed Forces of National Liberation. The group has claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings at public and commercial buildings in U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago and Washington, during the 1970s and '80s.
    
Lopez attorney Jan Susler told The Associated Press that she broke the news to him Tuesday and he said he was extremely grateful.
    
___
    
4:20 p.m.
    
President Barack Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents.
    
The White House says Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening.
    
Manning is more than six years into a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government and military documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. Her sentence is now set to expire May 17.
    
She was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and attempted suicide twice last year.
    
Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.
    
Most of the other people receiving commutations were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:15:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

    >>

  • Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:48:32 GMT

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Death toll in immigrant smuggling case hits 10

    Death toll in immigrant smuggling case hits 10

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:06:09 GMT

     SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A U.S. official says the death toll from people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart has risen to 10. Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that two people died in a hospital. Eight dead bodies were found in the truck.

    >>

     SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A U.S. official says the death toll from people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart has risen to 10. Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that two people died in a hospital. Eight dead bodies were found in the truck.

    >>

  • Wildfire sparked by stolen truck crash in Grant County

    Wildfire sparked by stolen truck crash in Grant County

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:03:03 GMT

    SCHWANA, Wash. (AP) - Firefighters from Districts 8 and 10 quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday evening cause by a crash of a stolen vehicle. Fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. to State Route 243 South and B-Street next to the gas station in Schwana, Washington, after witnesses reported a pickup had crashed, a brush fire had started, and a man was seen running from the crash.

    >>

    SCHWANA, Wash. (AP) - Firefighters from Districts 8 and 10 quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday evening cause by a crash of a stolen vehicle. Fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. to State Route 243 South and B-Street next to the gas station in Schwana, Washington, after witnesses reported a pickup had crashed, a brush fire had started, and a man was seen running from the crash.

    >>

  • Trump's new message guru wants 'a more positive mojo'

    Trump's new message guru wants 'a more positive mojo'

    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:24:30 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications adviser says it's time to hit the "reset button." Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci pledged to begin "an era of a new good feeling" and said he hopes to "create a more positive mojo." He also promised to crack down on information leaks and pledged to better focus the message coming from the White House.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications adviser says it's time to hit the "reset button." Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci pledged to begin "an era of a new good feeling" and said he hopes to "create a more positive mojo." He also promised to crack down on information leaks and pledged to better focus the message coming from the White House.

    >>
    •   