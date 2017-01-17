Weather Authority Alert: Freezing rain advisory extended through - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Weather Authority Alert: Freezing rain advisory extended through Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. -

KHQ's Blake Jensen reports a freezing rain advisory for the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene/Palouse area has been extended through Wednesday morning's commute and amount of freezing rain we could see has gone up to between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

The best chance for freezing rain in Spokane will be after 6 p.m. until about 1 a.m., then it should turn over to mainly rain through Wednesday morning.

Even if it is mainly rain, roads could be dangerously slick Wednesday morning. Drive safely.

Blake is keeping a close eye on a winter storm moving into our region. Stay up to date by checking his Facebook page throughout the night Tuesday.

  Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

