Weather Authority Alert: Freezing rain advisory extended through Wednesday morning

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

KHQ's Blake Jensen reports a freezing rain advisory for the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene/Palouse area has been extended through Wednesday morning's commute and amount of freezing rain we could see has gone up to between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

The best chance for freezing rain in Spokane will be after 6 p.m. until about 1 a.m., then it should turn over to mainly rain through Wednesday morning.

Even if it is mainly rain, roads could be dangerously slick Wednesday morning. Drive safely.

Blake is keeping a close eye on a winter storm moving into our region. Stay up to date by checking his Facebook page throughout the night Tuesday.