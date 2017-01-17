Hide your home: Protecting yourself from crooks with Google

Burglars are advancing right with our technology. They aren't just prowling around at night, but at all hours of the day online.

You and your family have never been more exposed. Someone is always watching. Google images have made it easier than ever for crooks to eye your home, cars, really everything you work hard for. It only takes seconds, and a few clicks, to see it all.

It's something that has homeowners like Linda Henderson uncomfortable.

"It makes me uneasy," she said. "But I use it too."

But Linda's intentions are pure, the same can't be said for criminals. The easily-accessible Google image service that lets everyone know where you are, is a bad guy's dream come true. It's no surprise that former burglars cite social media as a major tool in planning heists. In fact, 74 percent of crooks surveyed back in 2011 said they used digital maps to get an up close and personal view of potential victim's homes.

"It's very frustrating," said another homeowner.

So how can you get images of your home and property removed from Google? It's easier than you might think. First you have to find the image. Then go to the bottom where it says 'report a problem.' From there, you will be prompted to put in the information specific to your situation as well as your email address.

It's something Linda didn't know she could do, but will now be looking into.

"Maybe it wakes us up to make some changes if we need to do that," she said.