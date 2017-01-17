Spokane homeowners prepare for potential flooding

Homeowners are bracing for a warm up and rain later this week. Experts say it crucial to prepare your home early, before it's too late.

"One of my biggest concerns is right here along my basement windows," homeowner Tony Cava said.

Cava said he's dreading this forecast.

"I need to spend the rest of the day moving some stuff back," he said.

He's also hunting for supplies.

"I'll get some sandbags," Tony said.

But that might be tough. Stores are running low. The General Store only has nine until a new shipment comes in on Friday. Appointments with a plumber also nearly impossible to snag.

"We're doing a good 10, 12 hour days," said Larry Rowe with Gold Seal Plumbing.

Rowe said it's crucial to get things cleared around your home as soon as possible so you're ahead of the rain. He said if you're at all concerned about having some frozen pipes, make sure you know where your main shut off is located. That way if there is an issue, you can minimize damage. He also advises finding and clearing off every single drain near your property.