Court docs: Argument over football leads to stabbing in west central Spokane

Court documents are offering more details about what led up to a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend in west central Spokane. Apparently a disagreement over football turned violent.

According to the documents, at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man identified as Timothy G. Hinson called 911 and reported that he had just stabbed his roommate, Charles Green. He told 911 operators he still had the knife and that he had stabbed green in the stomach. He said Green needed medical attention.

Hinson originally told 911 that his roommate was drunk and tried to attack him while he was trying to sleep, so Hinson stabbed Green. He said he was waiting at the door for police.

Around the same time, Green made his own call to 911 and said he had just been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found Hinson at the door with a cell phone and immediately detained him for questioning. Then the officers moved in to check on Green.

One of the officers found Green lying on a bed at the back of the residence. According to the court documents he had a large stab wound to his abdomen with intestines protruding from his body. Paramedics were called and Green was taken to the hospital.

Officers briefly interviewed Green before he was taken to the hospital. Green said Hinson had been upset over the Seahawks game. Green said he had been poking fun at Hinson. Green said Hinson got upset, confronted him in the hallway and swore at him before stabbing him in the stomach.. Hinson looked at what he had just done and told Green he needed help.

According to the court documents Hinson told officers he had been roommates with Green for about five months. Hinson said he got upset with Green because he was being too loud while watching football, and that led to an argument. The two continued arguing and and Hinson told Green he should move out.

Hinson told officers Green then entered his room and grabbed him by the shoulders. Hinson said he was afraid of Green and grabbed his knife, telling Green, "I'm gonna stick you," according to the documents. Green reportedly began laughing at Hinson, so Hinson stabbed him.

Green is was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening injury that required surgery. Police say it's unknown if Green will survive.

Hinson is being held on $100,000 bond and charged with First Degree Domestic Violence Assault.