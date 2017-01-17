Freezing rain causing school closures and delays - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Freezing rain causing school closures and delays

Posted: Updated:
KHQ.com -

Slick roads, dangerous driving conditions and freezing rain are causing closures and delays at school districts across the region. As of Tuesday evening, this is the closure and delay list.


Steptoe School District 2-Hour Delay, AM Preschool and Kindergarten Canceled 
Almira School District / 2 Hour Delay 
Big Bend Comm College / CLOSED 
Boundary County School District CLOSED 
Bridgeport SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Brewster SD / 90 minute delay 
Central Valley School District 2-Hour Delay 
Cheney School District CLOSED 
Chewelah SD CLOSED 
Christian Heritage School District CLOSED 
Clearwater HS & Elementary / CLOSED 
Coeur d'Alene Tribal School CLOSED 
Colfax SD CLOSED 
Colton SD / CLOSED 
Columbia School District CLOSED 
Colville School District CLOSED 
Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay 
Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay 
Deer Park SD Closed 
Ephrata School District CLOSED 
Eastern Washington University CLOSED 
Eastern Washington University Closed 
Faith Baptist Academy / 2 HR Delay 
First Presbyterian Christian School / 2 HR Delay, No AM Preschool 
Freeman School District 2-Hour Delay 
Garfield-Palouse SD CLOSED 
Genesee Public School District CLOSED 
Grand Coulee Dam School District 2-Hour Delay 
Great Northern SD / CLOSED 
Harrington School District CLOSED 
Inchelium School District 2-Hour Delay 
Inchelium SD / CLOSED 
Keller SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Kellogg School District CLOSED 
Kendrick School District CLOSED 
Kettle Falls SD / CLOSED 
Kootenai Joint SD / CLOSED 
LaCrosse SD / CLOSED 
Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED 
LAM Christian Academy CLOSED 
Lapwai School District CLOSED 
Lewiston School District 2-Hour Delay 
Liberty SD / CLOSED 
- Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities- - 2 Hour Delay 
Lind-Ritzville SD / CLOSED 
Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools CLOSED 
Loon Lake SD Closed 
Mary Walker SD Closed 
Medical Lake SD / CLOSED 
Meadowlane Christian School CLOSED 
Middle Lane Christian School / CLOSED 
Moscow Charter School CLOSED 
Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED 
Moses Lake School District CLOSED 
Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay 
Newport SD / CLOSED 
North Wall School CLOSED 
Nine Mile Falls School District CLOSED 
Northwest Christian Academy / CLOSED 
Oakesdale SD / CLOSED 
Saint Roses School / CLOSED 
Odessa School District CLOSED 
Reardan School District 2-Hour Delay 
Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay 
Saint Mary's Catholic School (Moscow) / CLOSED 
St. John-Endicott Schools CLOSED 
Orchard Prairie SD / 2 HR Delay 
Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time 
Soap Lake School District CLOSED 
University of Idaho (Moscow) / CLOSED 
St. Rose of Lima CLOSED 
Saint George's School CLOSED 
Wallace School District CLOSED 
West Valley School District 2-Hour Delay 
White Pine School District CLOSED 
Potlatch School District CLOSED 
Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay 
Waterville School District CLOSED 
Wellpinit School District 2-Hour Delay 
Okanogan SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Pateros SD Closed 
Plummer Worley School District CLOSED 
Reardan Edwall SD / CLOSED 
WSU Spokane / 10am Start Time 
Othello SD / CLOSED 
Paschal Sherman Indian School /CLOSED 
Omak SD / CLOSED 
Spokane Christian Academy / 2 HR Delay 
Selas Creative Learning Academy / CLOSED 
Wilson Creek School District CLOSED 
Pullman SD / CLOSED 
Wilbur-Creston School District / 2 Hour Delay 
Wenatchee School District / 2 Hour Delay 
Royal School District / 2 Hour Delay 
Sprague Lamont SD / CLOSED 
Warden School District / Closed 
Washtucna School District CLOSED 
Riverside SD / CLOSED 
Troy SD (ID) / CLOSED 
Summit Christian Academy / 2 HR Delay 
Tekoa SD - CLOSED 
Valley Christian School / 2 HR Delay 
Steptoe SD / CLOSED 
Sprague Lamont SD / CLOSED 
Rosalia SD / CLOSED 
Plummer-Worley School District 2-Hour Delay 
St. Maries #41 / CLOSED 
Pride Prep - Spokane / 2 HR Delay 
Orient SD / 2 HR Delay 
Valley School District #070 (b/w Chewelah and Springdale) / Closed 
Onion Creek SD / CLOSED 
Pomeroy School District CLOSED 
Quincy School District CLOSED 

For an up-to-the-minute list of delays and closures as we get them, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/7254841/school-closures-delays

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:15:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

    >>

  • Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:48:32 GMT

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Death toll in immigrant smuggling case hits 10

    Death toll in immigrant smuggling case hits 10

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:06:09 GMT

     SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A U.S. official says the death toll from people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart has risen to 10. Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that two people died in a hospital. Eight dead bodies were found in the truck.

    >>

     SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A U.S. official says the death toll from people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart has risen to 10. Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that two people died in a hospital. Eight dead bodies were found in the truck.

    >>

  • Wildfire sparked by stolen truck crash in Grant County

    Wildfire sparked by stolen truck crash in Grant County

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:03:03 GMT

    SCHWANA, Wash. (AP) - Firefighters from Districts 8 and 10 quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday evening cause by a crash of a stolen vehicle. Fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. to State Route 243 South and B-Street next to the gas station in Schwana, Washington, after witnesses reported a pickup had crashed, a brush fire had started, and a man was seen running from the crash.

    >>

    SCHWANA, Wash. (AP) - Firefighters from Districts 8 and 10 quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday evening cause by a crash of a stolen vehicle. Fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. to State Route 243 South and B-Street next to the gas station in Schwana, Washington, after witnesses reported a pickup had crashed, a brush fire had started, and a man was seen running from the crash.

    >>

  • Trump's new message guru wants 'a more positive mojo'

    Trump's new message guru wants 'a more positive mojo'

    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:24:30 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications adviser says it's time to hit the "reset button." Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci pledged to begin "an era of a new good feeling" and said he hopes to "create a more positive mojo." He also promised to crack down on information leaks and pledged to better focus the message coming from the White House.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications adviser says it's time to hit the "reset button." Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci pledged to begin "an era of a new good feeling" and said he hopes to "create a more positive mojo." He also promised to crack down on information leaks and pledged to better focus the message coming from the White House.

    >>
    •   