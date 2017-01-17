Freezing rain causing school closures and delays

Slick roads, dangerous driving conditions and freezing rain are causing closures and delays at school districts across the region. As of Tuesday evening, this is the closure and delay list.



Steptoe School District 2-Hour Delay, AM Preschool and Kindergarten Canceled

Almira School District / 2 Hour Delay

Big Bend Comm College / CLOSED

Boundary County School District CLOSED

Bridgeport SD 2 Hrs. Late

Brewster SD / 90 minute delay

Central Valley School District 2-Hour Delay

Cheney School District CLOSED

Chewelah SD CLOSED

Christian Heritage School District CLOSED

Clearwater HS & Elementary / CLOSED

Coeur d'Alene Tribal School CLOSED

Colfax SD CLOSED

Colton SD / CLOSED

Columbia School District CLOSED

Colville School District CLOSED

Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay

Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay

Deer Park SD Closed

Ephrata School District CLOSED

Eastern Washington University CLOSED

Faith Baptist Academy / 2 HR Delay

First Presbyterian Christian School / 2 HR Delay, No AM Preschool

Freeman School District 2-Hour Delay

Garfield-Palouse SD CLOSED

Genesee Public School District CLOSED

Grand Coulee Dam School District 2-Hour Delay

Great Northern SD / CLOSED

Harrington School District CLOSED

Inchelium School District 2-Hour Delay

Keller SD 2 Hrs. Late

Kellogg School District CLOSED

Kendrick School District CLOSED

Kettle Falls SD / CLOSED

Kootenai Joint SD / CLOSED

LaCrosse SD / CLOSED

Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED

LAM Christian Academy CLOSED

Lapwai School District CLOSED

Lewiston School District 2-Hour Delay

Liberty SD / CLOSED

- Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities- - 2 Hour Delay

Lind-Ritzville SD / CLOSED

Loon Lake SD Closed

Mary Walker SD Closed

Medical Lake SD / CLOSED

Meadowlane Christian School CLOSED

Middle Lane Christian School / CLOSED

Moscow Charter School CLOSED

Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED

Moses Lake School District CLOSED

Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay

Newport SD / CLOSED

North Wall School CLOSED

Nine Mile Falls School District CLOSED

Northwest Christian Academy / CLOSED

Oakesdale SD / CLOSED

Saint Roses School / CLOSED

Odessa School District CLOSED

Reardan School District 2-Hour Delay

Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay

Saint Mary's Catholic School (Moscow) / CLOSED

St. John-Endicott Schools CLOSED

Orchard Prairie SD / 2 HR Delay

Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time

Soap Lake School District CLOSED

University of Idaho (Moscow) / CLOSED

St. Rose of Lima CLOSED

Saint George's School CLOSED

Wallace School District CLOSED

West Valley School District 2-Hour Delay

White Pine School District CLOSED

Potlatch School District CLOSED

Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay

Waterville School District CLOSED

Wellpinit School District 2-Hour Delay

Okanogan SD 2 Hrs. Late

Pateros SD Closed

Plummer Worley School District CLOSED

WSU Spokane / 10am Start Time

Othello SD / CLOSED

Paschal Sherman Indian School /CLOSED

Omak SD / CLOSED

Spokane Christian Academy / 2 HR Delay

Selas Creative Learning Academy / CLOSED

Wilson Creek School District CLOSED

Pullman SD / CLOSED

Wilbur-Creston School District / 2 Hour Delay

Wenatchee School District / 2 Hour Delay

Royal School District / 2 Hour Delay

Sprague Lamont SD / CLOSED

Warden School District / Closed

Riverside SD / CLOSED

Troy SD (ID) / CLOSED

Summit Christian Academy / 2 HR Delay

Tekoa SD - CLOSED

Valley Christian School / 2 HR Delay

Steptoe SD / CLOSED

Rosalia SD / CLOSED

Plummer-Worley School District 2-Hour Delay

St. Maries #41 / CLOSED

Pride Prep - Spokane / 2 HR Delay

Orient SD / 2 HR Delay

Valley School District #070 (b/w Chewelah and Springdale) / Closed

Onion Creek SD / CLOSED

Pomeroy School District CLOSED

Quincy School District CLOSED

