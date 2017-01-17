Weather Authority Alert: Ice Storm warning for Spokane canceled

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

More from the Weather Authority

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

UPDATE: The Ice Storm warning for the Spokane area has been canceled.

The roads are still very slick out there this morning, so please drive safe and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane and Coeur d'Alene have been upgraded to an Ice Storm Warning. Up to half an inch of ice is possible on the roads by Wednesday morning's commute. Driving conditions will be extremely dangerous and difficult.

Several schools have already called in to report closures and delays.

KHQ's Blake Jensen broke the forecast down on Facebook:

Keep an eye Blake Jensen's Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates Tuesday night.