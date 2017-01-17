Weather Authority Alert: Ice Storm warning for Spokane canceled - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Weather Authority Alert: Ice Storm warning for Spokane canceled

SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE: The Ice Storm warning for the Spokane area has been canceled. 

The roads are still very slick out there this morning, so please drive safe and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. 

Previous Coverage:

Spokane and Coeur d'Alene have been upgraded to an Ice Storm Warning. Up to half an inch of ice is possible on the roads by Wednesday morning's commute. Driving conditions will be extremely dangerous and difficult.

Several schools have already called in to report closures and delays.

KHQ's Blake Jensen broke the forecast down on Facebook:

Keep an eye Blake Jensen's Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates Tuesday night.

    •   