Man accused of shooting two deputies in North Idaho showed no warning signs of violence

The man accused of opening fire on two Bonner County Sheriff’s deputies showed no signs of violence, records show.

Thirty-year-old Adam Foster of Blanchard, Idaho has a number of traffic violations and a misdemeanor.

He also has two cases that are sealed in Bonner County.

Outside of this he has no prior record in Idaho.

“He was no threat to us,” said Tom Larson, who’s known Foster for more than 20 years. “We were not worried in the least, I was surprised about the whole thing.”

Larson lives across the street from were Monday’s shooting occurred. He says Foster was always a little paranoid, but never showed raised any red flags that he wanted to hurt anyone.

“He’s not someone who goes out and does something like this,” said Larson. “I’m hoping that they'll [prosecutors] give him help rather then put him in jail and throw away the key. I hope they see him as a good kid.”

Foster grew up in Blanchard.

Larson says he went to Spirit Lake High School and moved away after graduating, but returned in the last couple of years.

Foster did not appear in Bonner County Court Monday because he is still recovering from surgery. He was also shot by deputies.