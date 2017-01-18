Freezing rain and ice causing power outages - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Freezing rain and ice causing power outages

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you haven't been outside yet, it's a mess. Freezing rain has made the road extremely slick, but it has also caused a few power outages. 

Avista is reporting nearly 900 customers are without power as of Wednesday morning. 

Inland Power and Light has nearly 1000 customers without power, most in Whitman County. 

For the most updated numbers, click on the above hyperlinks. 

    •   