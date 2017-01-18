Freezing rain and ice causing power outages

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

If you haven't been outside yet, it's a mess. Freezing rain has made the road extremely slick, but it has also caused a few power outages.

Avista is reporting nearly 900 customers are without power as of Wednesday morning.

Inland Power and Light has nearly 1000 customers without power, most in Whitman County.

For the most updated numbers, click on the above hyperlinks.