Spokane AAU to wrap up 28th season with Shootout Spring Classic (sponsored)

Spokane AAU to wrap up 28th season with Shootout Spring Classic

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Spokane AAU Regional Basketball Club is wrapping up its 28th season as the region’s premier youth competitive organization for girls and boys grades 4-8 with the ‘Shootout Spring Classic’ on February 25th & 26th in Spokane.

This event, the final AAU tournament of the season in Spokane, is staged at numerous facilities around the city. It also serves as a qualifier for the Washington State Middle School Basketball State Tournament.

“Spokane AAU strives to continue providing the highest standard of youth basketball in our region,” says Executive Director Matt Santangelo. “From facilities to officiating to gameplay to game support, there is no better avenue than Spokane AAU. We welcome any and all of you to come out enjoy the competition.”

To participate in the ‘Shootout Spring Classic,’ all team members must have an active AAU card. The deadline to sign up with guaranteed entry is Friday, February 3rd. All entries received after that date are subject to space availability.

For more information, visit www.spokaneaau.com or call 509-624-2414.

About Spokane Hoopfest Association

Established in 1990, Spokane Hoopfest Association organizes and produces the world's largest 3-on-3 street basketball tournament that brings thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to the Spokane community every June. With over 250,000 participants, volunteers and spectators at the event weekend, Hoopfest has a $46 million impact on the Spokane economy each year and has donated over $1.6 million to local charities, including Special Olympics, since 1990. In addition, it manages Spokane Regional AAU Basketball, the Ignite Basketball Association - a community and school-based outreach program that offers a safe, constructive alternative for area youth – and Eastern Washington Elite, and has built over 30 community basketball courts in the region.
Spokane Hoopfest Association is a Washington nonprofit corporation and tax exempt organization under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

    •   