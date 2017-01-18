Man shot by Spokane Police on Saturday was no stranger to law en - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man shot by Spokane Police on Saturday was no stranger to law enforcement

Dexter Dumarce (PHOTO: DOC) Dexter Dumarce (PHOTO: DOC)
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man shot and killed by Spokane Police last weekend. 

33-year-old Dexter Martin Dumarce died from four gunshot wounds, according to a release by the Medical Examiner's Office. 

Police say an officer stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of 9th and Adams St. on Saturday. Shortly after stopping the car, the officer called for backup saying the driver, identified on Wednesday as Dumarce, had pulled a knife on him and was running away on foot. There was a short foot chase, which ended at 5th and Walnut. Several officers were able to deploy Tasers on Dumarce, but police say the Tasers were not effective in stopping Dumarce.

One officer fired at the man, hitting Dumarce. Medical aid was rendered by officers on the scene including an EMT certified SWAT officer, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were equipped with body cameras. Any footage captured by those cameras, as well as cameras in the area, will be reviewed by investigators.

Dumarce was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2003, Dumarce sued the City of Spokane, claiming a Spokane Police Officer used excessive force when he was arrested after being found in possession of a stolen car. A jury determined the officer acted in self-defense. Dumarce previously had convictions for residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and kidnapping. He was also a registered sex offender. 

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the area where the shooting happened is known as a hot spot to officers in the area.Hot spots are areas of high crime, where officers are trying to crack down on property crime and be proactive. Chief Meidl says more information about the shooting will be made available after the investigation is concluded, but that the investigation could take several weeks to complete.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

  Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:15 PM EDT

    >>

  Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:48 PM EDT

    >>

  Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:38 PM EDT

    >>

  Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:26 AM EDT
    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

  Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:39 PM EDT

    >>

  Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:31 PM EDT

    >>

