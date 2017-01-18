Governor Inslee pushes for fully funding education in Spokane

Governor Jay Inslee is visiting Spokane Thursday to speak with educators and parents from the area about the importance of fully funding education for the 2017 school year, and discuss programs proven to boost student success.

Inslee will highlight the importance of protecting health care access for students and their families, and meet with patients and providers concerned about the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Below is the list of topics he plans to cover during his visit, and the locations at which he will be speaking:

9:00 AM - Early learning classroom tour and discussion with educators

Location: Spokane MLK Center

Inslee will meet with students, educators, and school administrators to discuss the importance of early learning investments and tour a classroom in the Early Childhood Education and Assistant Program.

10:30 AM - Highlighting career connected education and tour of IBEW Apprenticeship Program

Location: Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust

Inslee will meet with leaders from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust Apprenticeship program to discuss how apprenticeship programs can provide high school students a path to a successful career.

12:00 PM - Brown bag lunch with educators

Location: Shiloh Hills Elementary School

Inslee will join educators at the school for a brown bag lunch and discussion on how the proposed investments in K-13 education will close the opportunity gap, and the importance of social services within schools to ensure children are ready and able to learn.

1:30 PM - Parents As Teachers Program

Location: Private Residence

Inslee will hear from parents and caseworkers about the Parents As Teachers program that supports early interventions and family support. The budget has proposed increased investments in this program as well as similar programs, aiming to improve wrap-around services starting at an early age for students.

2:45 PM - Protecting health care access for children and families

Location: CHAS Clinic

More than 55,000 people in Spokane have gained access to health care in the past three years for needed medical, mental and substance use care. This local expansion is at risk of being cut as it is swept into the effort to defund the Affordable Care Act. Inslee will tour the Community Health Association of Spokane Clinic and hear directly from parents, patients, and health care providers about the importance of health care access to ensure students stay healthy.