Governor Inslee pushes for fully funding education in Spokane

Governor Jay Inslee is visiting Spokane Thursday to speak with educators and parents from the area about the importance of fully funding education for the 2017 school year, and discuss programs proven to boost student success. 

Inslee will highlight the importance of protecting health care access for students and their families, and meet with patients and providers concerned about the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Below is the list of topics he plans to cover during his visit, and the locations at which he will be speaking: 

  • 9:00 AM - Early learning classroom tour and discussion with educators

Location: Spokane MLK Center

Inslee will meet with students, educators, and school administrators to discuss the importance of early learning investments and tour a classroom in the Early Childhood Education and Assistant Program. 

  • 10:30 AM - Highlighting career connected education and tour of IBEW Apprenticeship Program

Location: Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust

Inslee will meet with leaders from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust Apprenticeship program to discuss how apprenticeship programs can provide high school students a path to a successful career. 

  • 12:00 PM - Brown bag lunch with educators

Location: Shiloh Hills Elementary School

Inslee will join educators at the school for a brown bag lunch and discussion on how the proposed investments in K-13 education will close the opportunity gap, and the importance of social services within schools to ensure children are ready and able to learn. 

  • 1:30 PM - Parents As Teachers Program

Location: Private Residence 

Inslee will hear from parents and caseworkers about the Parents As Teachers program that supports early interventions and family support. The budget has proposed increased investments in this program as well as similar programs, aiming to improve wrap-around services starting at an early age for students. 

  • 2:45 PM - Protecting health care access for children and families

Location: CHAS Clinic

More than 55,000 people in Spokane have gained access to health care in the past three years for needed medical, mental and substance use care. This local expansion is at risk of being cut as it is swept into the effort to defund the Affordable Care Act. Inslee will tour the Community Health Association of Spokane Clinic and hear directly from parents, patients, and health care providers about the importance of health care access to ensure students stay healthy. 

  Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

  Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

  Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy. The Wichita Eagle reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman of Wichita show she won the Instagram contest last month.

  Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

  Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

  Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

