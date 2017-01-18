UPDATE: Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after 2 days - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after 2 days

Posted: Updated:

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -

UPDATE:

 (AP) - Washington transportation officials have reopened Interstate 90 east of Seattle over Snoqualmie Pass after an ice storm closed it Tuesday night.
    
Washington Department of Transportation officials said both directions of the state's main route across the Cascade Mountains reopened by 6 p.m. Thursday.
    
Crews used excavator and loaders to break up and move 20 to 30 trees and clear tons of fallen debris, rocks and snow that came down onto the interstate.
    
Crews also performed avalanche control west of the summit to bring down unstable snow.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/19/2017 6:10:51 PM (GMT -8:00)

Previous Coverage:

Thursday, January 19, 2017

WSDOT tweeted out shortly before 4:00 p.m. that eastbound lanes of I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass are now open, but traction tires are required. 

Westbound lanes are expected to open at around 6:00 p.m.

The pass was shut down in both directions on Wednesday due to road conditions. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol have announced that due to icy road conditions, Snoqualmie pass will remain closed until at least Thursday morning. 

The road conditions are considered unstable due to ice and fallen trees on the roadway. 

This story is developing and we will be sure to update you as soon as the highway reopens. Check HERE for the most up-to-date conditions. 

