Spokane Police investigating shots fired in West Central neighborhood

Spokane police have detained several people for questioning after a report of shots fired in a West Central Spokane neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say some homes in the area of Dean and Nettleton were evacuated Wednesday, but those people were allowed back into their homes following a brief investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

One witness told KHQ they heard at least two gunshots fired, but no one was hit and no injuries have been reported.

Spokane Police told KHQ the area should be cleared and pickup procedures at nearby Holmes Elementary should not be affected.

The investigation is ongoing Wednesday.

Police say there is no threat to the public.