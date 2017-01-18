Rain leads to standing water, flooding concerns

All the rain and snow is leading to standing water in the roads concerns of flooding.

The city of Spokane has already started prepping for flooding since this week and they have been working to remove ice and snow that’s blocking storm drains. They first tackled known problem areas, like the bottom of hills, where water is more likely to pool. They’re also responding to reports of areas with standing water.

“We want our pedestrians to cross streets safely. We don’t want to create a larger mess so we want that water to go where it needs to go,” says Marlene Feist with the city.

It’s unclear how much and how quickly it will melt, but in the meantime, the city also encourages people to clear snow and ice away from storm drains if it is safe to do so in your own neighborhood.

If you are driving around and see an area that has standing water, you can report it to the city by calling 509-755-CITY.