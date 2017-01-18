Deputy improving following Bonner County shooting

Detectives with the North Idaho Critical Incident Task force are still actively an officer-involved shooting in Bonner County Wednesday afternoon. They say they have completed their work at the scene and the area of the incident has now been re-opened to normal traffic.

The task force also reports Deputy Justin M. Penn has improved from "fair" to "good" condition on Wednesday. The second shot deputy, Michael R. Gagnon, remains in "serious" condition. While the accused gunman, Adam Foster, remains in "fair" condition.

Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.