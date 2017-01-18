Messy weather creates sloppy road conditions for drivers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Messy weather creates sloppy road conditions for drivers

by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

There is no denying the roadways were messy Wednesday. Trooper Jeff Sevigny with Washington State Patrol was out on the roads.

"We have already seen areas where the drains were blocked and that is creating feet of water in areas,” Trooper Sevigny said. Whether it was early in the morning or late this afternoon, drivers saw all sorts of conditions. “Drivers this morning may have commuted on ice, snow, and slush, will now find barren wet pavement" Trooper Sevigny adds.

Weather changes by the minute because temperatures here in our region can vary, so roadway conditions can change rapidly. Drivers like Micka Chapman know that all too well.

“These roads are terrible you can't get anywhere I drive rear wheel it's hard to get traction anywhere.” He hydroplaned twice, causing quite the worry. “It’s totally scary water shoots up on the windshield and you don’t know what is going on and you have cars on the side of you it's intense,” Chapman said.

"Hydroplaning is similar to driving on ice, you want to be smooth when you are driving or steering,” Trooper Sevigny says.

He reminds drivers to be cautious on the roads. 

