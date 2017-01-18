Idaho police offer road safety class for winter driving

The Idaho State Police are holding a Road Safe Class for the 2016/2017 winder driving season on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The class will take place at the Idaho State Police District 1 Office in Coeur d'Alene.

The classroom presentation is designed to educate drivers of all ages on the typical problems associated with winter road condition in Idaho.

The class will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and video on safe driving tips as well as suggestions on how to prepare for the winter driving season.

Other topics will include how to deal with aggressive drivers, DUIs, and other situations encountered on the roadways.

There is no cost to attend the class.

This is the fourteenth year the award-winning program has been offered to the public.

There are only 60 seats available, so if you are interested in participating, please call (208) 209-8620 to reserve your spot.