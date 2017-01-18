Family evacuated from home after shots fired in neighborhood - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family evacuated from home after shots fired in neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police continue to investigate reports of a shooting in the West Central neighborhood. Multiple witnesses reported hearing shots Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors near Dean and Nettleton said the experience was terrifying.

"My first reaction was get down, get the kids down," said neighbor Craig Beyer.

Beyer said he heard at least two shots and saw the suspect firing at a home from the alley. Spokane Police quickly arrived on scene and detained multiple people. They said they did find evidence that a shooting had in fact occurred. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The SWAT team also cleared a home involved in the situation. Officers said while an official arrest has not yet been made, they do not believe the public is in any danger.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:39:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

  • Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:26:39 GMT
    Texas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablazeTexas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablaze

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

    >>

  • Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:31:27 GMT

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:26:39 GMT
    Texas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablazeTexas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablaze

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

    >>

  • Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:39:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

  • Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:31:27 GMT

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>
    •   