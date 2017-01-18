Family evacuated from home after shots fired in neighborhood

Police continue to investigate reports of a shooting in the West Central neighborhood. Multiple witnesses reported hearing shots Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors near Dean and Nettleton said the experience was terrifying.

"My first reaction was get down, get the kids down," said neighbor Craig Beyer.

Beyer said he heard at least two shots and saw the suspect firing at a home from the alley. Spokane Police quickly arrived on scene and detained multiple people. They said they did find evidence that a shooting had in fact occurred. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The SWAT team also cleared a home involved in the situation. Officers said while an official arrest has not yet been made, they do not believe the public is in any danger.