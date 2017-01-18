Parents concerned about safety when Spokane Schools remains in s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Parents concerned about safety when Spokane Schools remains in session

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Dozens of schools throughout the Inland Northwest canceled school today. The Spokane Public School District was not one of them. Many parents contacted KHQ to express their frustration over the decision.

 "I didn't take my child to school today," said Brandi Mason. "It's not safe. It's not safe at all."

 Mason said she did briefly consider taking her little boy, but only made it a few steps.

 "As soon as I walked outside, I said I don't care what they say, he's not going," she said. "It's just scary."

 The SPS district said they are aware of complaints like Mason's. The district's communication's manager Kevin Morrison said the decision was made after an evaluation of conditions from north to south. He said per standard procedure, the determination was made between 3:00 and 4:00 AM.

Morrison said he still advises parents to do what's best for their family, no matter what the overall ruling is. He said if a parent calls their child's school to say conditions are too poor in their neighborhood to come in, the absence will always be excused.

He said the ruling to hold school or not is never based on finances. He said they also consider that school is often one of the safest places for children when weather conditions are poor.

