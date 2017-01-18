Miracle in the snow: Lost wedding ring reunited with owner

This story started with a tip to the KHQ newsroom and ended at the Jack and Jill salon in North Spokane. Inside the salon it's pretty routine. customers coming in and getting their hair done. but what Nichole Collins found, yesterday, outside the salon was anything but routine.

"When I got out of my car it stood out right away because it was shiny and gold and it's sitting right there on the snow." Nichole said

Nichole found a ring, and it looked like it might be special to someone...

Nichole said "I knew it wasn't fake... That looks real and important " so she took the ring inside. The ring didn't belong to anyone inside the shop but Nichole left it there in case the owner showed up. That's where Patty enters the picture.

"She had been looking, she'd kind of given up, and she didn't think that she would get it back." Patty is talking about another client who also came into into the salon, to get her hair done on Tuesday, and didn't realize her wedding ring had slipped off her finger.

That piece of information lead to this call, "Hi, Jackie this is Nichole Collins I found your wedding ring. outside the Jack and Jill salon."

It was a call that may have meant as much to Nichole as it did to the owner who was receiving it. "If it were me that had lost my ring, and someone had found it and been able to return it to me, yeah it would feel like a miracle."

The owner is picking up her ring from the salon on Thursday.