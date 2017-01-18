Exclusive look inside the mumps 'war room' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Exclusive look inside the mumps 'war room'

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
The Spokane Regional Health District is currently focused on stopping the spread of the Mumps virus, and KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale got a behind-the-scenes look at where doctors and researchers are working to do that.

A crack team of seven health experts and doctors work together inside a small office at the district headquarters to fight a common enemy: The mumps.

Each person inside the “War Room” has a crucial roll to play to help stop the spread of the virus.

Everything from keeping up with the case count and investigating, to communications and following up with health care providers; There’s a job for everyone.

“We have never had to deal with mumps of this size,” said Incident Commander, Lyndia Wilson. “As soon as this started we knew this was going to be big.”

Epidemiologist Dr. Mark Springer crunches the numbers, scribbling them on a white board as members of the team ask questions.

“We are pretty much 24/7 right now,” said Wilson. “With any outbreak you have to figure out how to contain it.”

Wilson says the Mumps outbreak will likely last for another couple of weeks, and the case count could possibly reach more than 100.

