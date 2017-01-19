Former Eastern Washington player shot 11 times is fighting for h - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former Eastern Washington player shot 11 times is fighting for his life

SEATTLE -

The last few days have been difficult for the friends and family of Alden Gibbs Jr.

"Everybody's heartbroken and just cannot believe this would happen to a person like Alden Gibbs," says Alden's friend Kevin Winford. "It just doesn't make any sense."

Early Monday morning Seattle Police responded to a shooting in Pioneer Square and quickly took a man into custody outside of a nightclub after seeing him shoot another man on the ground.

"Who would ever expect that the end of our night of partying and dancing, we're going to be rushing to an emergency room," says Alden's sister, Rochelle Gibbs. She was with him at the time. She says Alden was shot 11 times standing up for another woman who was being attacked by an unknown man.

"All I know is my brother's upstairs in a hospital bed, fighting for his life," she says.

A graduate of Eastern Washington University, Alden played basketball for the Eagles and was a member of the 2010 National Championship football team. Winford, who played basketball with Alden at Eastern, couldn't believe that his best friend had been shot.

"My heart just dropped. I didn't know what to say, I didn't know what steps to take, it was just a nightmare," Winford says.

To help the family with medical costs, Winford has set up an online fundraiser that's raised more than $23,000.

"The eastern Washington community has been incredible," Winford says.

Although there's a person in custody for the shooting, right now all of the thoughts and prayers are for Alden.

"I'm just really focusing on making sure my best friend is OK," says Winford.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser for Alden, you can do so here: https://www.youcaring.com/aldengibbsjr-737794

    •   