School Closures and Delays

Closings 
Updated Thursday, Jan 19 at 6:00 am Almira-Coulee/Hartline SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Big Bend Comm College 2 Hrs. Late 
Boundary County School District CLOSED 
Cheney School District CLOSED 
Chewelah School District CLOSED 
Christian Heritage School District CLOSED 
Coeur d'Alene Christian School CLOSED 
Columbia School District 2-Hour Delay 
Colville School District CLOSED 
Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay 
Creston SD CLOSED 
Cusick SD 2 Hrs. Late 
Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay 
Dayton School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool and No Breakfast 
Deer Park School District 2-Hour Delay 
East Valley School District (Yakima) - 2 Hour Delay, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. 
East Valley School District #361 2-Hour Delay 
Ephrata School District CLOSED 
Genesee Public Schools 2-Hour Delay 
Grand Coulee Dam School District 2-Hour Delay 
Great Northern School District 2-Hour Delay 
Harrington School District / 2 Hour Delay 
Heritage University (Toppenish) - Classes Start at Noon 
Inchelium School District 2-Hour Delay 
Kahlotus School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool 
Kettle Falls School District 2 Hour Delay 
Kootenai Joint School District CLOSED 
LaCrosse School District 2-Hour Delay 
Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED 
Lakeland School District CLOSED 
Liberty School District 2-Hour Delay 
Lind School District 2-Hour Delay 
Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools CLOSED 
Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools 2-Hour Delay 
Loon Lake School District Closed 
Mary Walker School District CLOSED 
Medical Lake School District 2-Hour Delay 
Moses Lake School District - CLOSED 
Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED 
Newport School District 2-Hour Delay 
Newport School District CLOSED 
North Idaho Christian (Hayden) CLOSED 
North Idaho Stem Charter Academy Closed 
Nine Mile Falls School District / 2 Hour Delay 
Oakesdale SD 2 Hr. delay 
Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay 
Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time 
Soap Lake School District CLOSED 
St. Maries Joint School District CLOSED 
St. Rose of Lima CLOSED 
Saint George's School CLOSED 
Wallace School District CLOSED 
Post Falls School District CLOSED 
Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay 
Odessa School District 2-Hour Delay 
Selkirk School District Closed 
St. John-Endicott Schools 2-Hour Delay 
Wellpinit School District 2-Hour Delay 
Okanogan School District 2-Hour Delay 
Omak School District 2-Hour Delay 
Othello School District 2-Hour Delay 
Potlatch School District CLOSED 
West Bonner County School District CLOSED 
Wilbur-Creston School District CLOSED 
Othello School District CLOSED 
Paschal Sherman Indian School 2-Hour Delay 
Wilson Creek School District CLOSED 
Orient School District Closed 
Warden School District CLOSED 
Riverside School District CLOSED 
Sprague Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay 
Valley School District(Between Chewelah and Springdale) CLOSED 
Okanogan School District 2-Hour Delay 
Quincy School District CLOSED 

For the most up-to-date list, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/7254841/school-closures-delays

  Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:39:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

  Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:35:18 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

    >>

  Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:31:27 GMT

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>
  Residents deal with power outages from Bissell Fire

    Residents deal with power outages from Bissell Fire

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:47:09 GMT

    HUNTERS, Wash. - While there are families under level two and level three evacuation notices because of the Bissell Fire, there are also a lot of families who don't have electricity in their homes because of the fire. The power outage currently affects people who live in Gifford all the way down Highway 25 to about where the Two Rivers Casino is.

    >>

    HUNTERS, Wash. - While there are families under level two and level three evacuation notices because of the Bissell Fire, there are also a lot of families who don't have electricity in their homes because of the fire. The power outage currently affects people who live in Gifford all the way down Highway 25 to about where the Two Rivers Casino is.

    >>

  Latah teen murder suspects to be extradited back to Idaho

    Latah teen murder suspects to be extradited back to Idaho

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:42:05 GMT

    LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - A Ferry County, Washington, Judge has approved an extradition request Monday to move teen murder suspects Matthew McKetta and Keagan Tennant back to Latah County in North Idaho. KHQ was there as Tennant, the son a Pullman Police officer, was escorted into jail Friday.

    >>

    LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - A Ferry County, Washington, Judge has approved an extradition request Monday to move teen murder suspects Matthew McKetta and Keagan Tennant back to Latah County in North Idaho. KHQ was there as Tennant, the son a Pullman Police officer, was escorted into jail Friday.

    >>

  Those near Bissell fire thankful for firefighters, community

    Those near Bissell fire thankful for firefighters, community

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:33:43 GMT

    HUNTERS, Wash. - Those who live around Hunters can see the difference in the air as firefighters make good progress on the Bissell fire. But, level 2 and 3 evacuation notices are still in place for those who live adjacent to the fire. Rachel Hiskey got the notice Sunday night when she first heard a helicopter, and then noticed smoke. "Our peace has gone for a while, yes," she says.

    >>

    HUNTERS, Wash. - Those who live around Hunters can see the difference in the air as firefighters make good progress on the Bissell fire. But, level 2 and 3 evacuation notices are still in place for those who live adjacent to the fire. Rachel Hiskey got the notice Sunday night when she first heard a helicopter, and then noticed smoke. “Our peace has gone for a while, yes,” she says.

    >>
    •   