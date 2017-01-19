Leg amputated of semi truck driver injured in Fourth of July pas - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Leg amputated of semi truck driver injured in Fourth of July pass crash

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

UPDATE: 

Idaho State Police say the driver of the semi-truck injured in Fourth of July Pass crass had his leg amputated, but is in stable condition at this time.

Previous Coverage: 

I-90 at 4th of July Pass is now open after being shut down for hours due to a major semi-truck wreck. 

At this time, we are still awaiting information regarding the condition of the one driver who was stuck inside the cab of his truck. 

As soon as we get any additional information on that driver's condition, we will be sure to update you. 

A surgeon has been called to the scene of a crash involving five semi-trucks on 4th of July Pass. 

Idaho State Police says one of the drivers is trapped in the cab of one of the trucks, and a surgeon will be needed to get them out. The exact condition of that driver is unknown, but crews have been on scene for hours trying to get the driver out. 

No other major injuries have been reported. 

Westbound lanes of I-90 and one eastbound lane are blocked. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

