Jail time for Massachusetts women who bit off officer's ear

A Massachusetts woman who bit off a portion of a rookie police officer's ear during her arrest outside a bar has been sentenced to four years in jail.



The Boston Herald reports that 19-year-old Emma Wiley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and battery on a police officer and mayhem.



The Marblehead woman was also sentenced to three years of probation.



Prosecutors say Patrolwoman Jessica Rondinelli responded to reports of a fight outside a Salem bar in August. While Rondinelli was putting Wiley in a cruiser, Wiley bit off a piece of the officer's ear. Doctors were unable to re-attach it. Rondinelli had been on the force for just a few weeks.



Wiley's lawyer says his client has mental health issues and feels "sincere remorse."

