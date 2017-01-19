Jail time for Massachusetts women who bit off officer's ear - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jail time for Massachusetts women who bit off officer's ear

Posted: Updated:
Emma Wiley (PHOTO: Twitter) Emma Wiley (PHOTO: Twitter)
SALEM, Mass. -

A Massachusetts woman who bit off a portion of a rookie police officer's ear during her arrest outside a bar has been sentenced to four years in jail.
    
The Boston Herald reports that 19-year-old Emma Wiley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and battery on a police officer and mayhem.
    
The Marblehead woman was also sentenced to three years of probation.
    
Prosecutors say Patrolwoman Jessica Rondinelli responded to reports of a fight outside a Salem bar in August. While Rondinelli was putting Wiley in a cruiser, Wiley bit off a piece of the officer's ear. Doctors were unable to re-attach it. Rondinelli had been on the force for just a few weeks.
    
Wiley's lawyer says his client has mental health issues and feels "sincere remorse."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

  • Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

  • Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

  • Residents deal with power outages from Bissell Fire

  • Latah teen murder suspects to be extradited back to Idaho

  • Those near Bissell fire thankful for firefighters, community

