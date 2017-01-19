READ IT: C.I.A. declassifies 930,000 documents, 12 million pages - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

READ IT: C.I.A. declassifies 930,000 documents, 12 million pages

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
A memo shows a request for the C.I.A. Director to send a Congratulatory Letter to a Spokane Eagle Scout A memo shows a request for the C.I.A. Director to send a Congratulatory Letter to a Spokane Eagle Scout
WASHINGTON -

The C.I.A. is an enigma. They're extremely secretive, but then sometimes, they're an open book. They have a Twitter account for crying out loud! Granted, they're not tweeting about #TheBachelor, like most of us (me), but it's still an active account full of information.

If you watch Homeland, of which I base all my knowledge on the C.I.A., then you know they see and know everything. They've probably red flagged this article because they're mentioned in it. In fact, they probably even flagged it as I was typing it. Maybe not. But probably. If the recent declassification of hundreds of thousands of documents shows us anything, it's that they will save everything. Everything they even consider remotely interesting, which is apparently a very easy prerequisite to meet. 

The agency recently declassified nearly 1 million documents, totaling more than 12 million pages, and have made them available to the public to read through. But who has time to read 12 million pages? You only want to know the stuff that concerns you, right? Well, they've made that easy for you to do. 

For instance, I just typed "Spokane" into the search bar and came up with 271 items that the C.I.A. once considered important enough to classify. Reading through some of them, I can't understand why. 

There's literally a memo to the Director of Intelligence asking them to sign a Letter of Congratulations to Eagle Scout, Court of Honor Inductee Kevan Morgan of Spokane (Congrats, Kevan!). Why would this be classified? They saved the letter, too. 

The C.I.A. felt it was necessary to save an August 21, 1977 Spokesman Review cartoon, in which they are depicted as wanting to open Americans mail. Maybe they thought it was funny and wanted to save it (I don't get it. I mean, I get it... I just don't get it)? Maybe they thought it was a cheap shot at them and wanted to hold a grudge? Who knows. But they saved it. 

There are a few interesting tidbits. Like a "Top Secret" flight mission that involved a pilot flying from Spokane to Pocatello, ID in July of 1956. Some of the document is redacted, but bullet point #5 states, "_______ used entire load, but shutter malfunctioned early in flight. Quality of good product was excellent." What was the "product"? What were they doing? 

There are memos exchanged between then-C.I.A. Director and future President George H. W. Bush and Dr. Jesse Gloster talking about doing research in the Caribbean. How that was related to Spokane, I don't know.

If you're interested/bored/hoping to find the next piece of evidence that blows the lid off your conspiracy theory, you can wade through all the documents you want HERE. Have fun! 

