Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 19th

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.

Animal care authorities said Tuesday that in September a man had unknowingly transported the raccoons from Florida to Marin County in a moving truck.

The truck had been burglarized while in Florida, allowing a pregnant raccoon to enter through a broken window and give birth.

The man discovered the raccoons while unloading his truck. Five of six baby raccoons survived but were near death after being without food or water for days.

Wildlife education center WildCare nursed the raccoons to health, but found they could not release the animals into the wild.

The Oakland Zoo is caring for the raccoons until they can be placed at a sanctuary or another zoo.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- New Hampshire State Police say a driver clocked at 91 mph during a snowstorm said she was late for an appointment to have a new car stereo installed.

Police say they stopped 21-year-old Anastacia Hocking, of Laconia, on Interstate 93 in Concord on Wednesday morning. The highway was covered with snow and slush.

Speed limits in Concord range from 55 to 65 mph on I-93. But state police had reduced speeds to 45 mph because of the storm.

Hocking was arrested on a reckless driving charge and is scheduled to be arraigned March 3.

It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for her.

ATLANTA (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say four men who advertised heroin for sale on Facebook have been convicted of conspiracy to deal drugs in Atlanta.

U.S. Attorney John Horn said Atlanta police received a tip that Bernard "Big Pat" Stokley was advertising heroin on the social media site and offering "specials of the day."

Prosecutors say Stokley and the other defendants accepted orders through Facebook and Snapchat, and arranged delivery of the drug in a neighborhood where police have made many drug busts in recent years.

Stokley, Tobias Ellison, Alvin Hughley and Vance Hoard all pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to distribute heroin. They are to be sentenced on April 20.

Ellison's lawyer said she had no immediate comment. Attorneys for the other defendants didn't immediately respond to messages Thursday morning.

SALEM, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts woman who bit off a portion of a rookie police officer's ear during her arrest outside a bar has been sentenced to four years in jail.

The Boston Herald reports that 19-year-old Emma Wiley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and battery on a police officer and mayhem.

The Marblehead woman was also sentenced to three years of probation.

Prosecutors say Patrolwoman Jessica Rondinelli responded to reports of a fight outside a Salem bar in August. While Rondinelli was putting Wiley in a cruiser, Wiley bit off a piece of the officer's ear. Doctors were unable to re-attach it. Rondinelli had been on the force for just a few weeks.

Wiley's lawyer says his client has mental health issues and feels "sincere remorse."

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.

Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune it appeared the thieves used semitrailers to steal about 190,000 bees between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Yuba City, California. He said he was storing the bees on a fellow beekeeper's property before moving them to Fresno, where he had a contract to pollinate almond trees.

Cunniff says the theft will cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. The hives were insured.

Cunniff said he reported the theft to the Sutter County sheriff's department and learned other beekeepers have reported thefts, as well. He says beekeepers also are searching for the missing hives.

WHATELY, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts police sergeant is being credited with rescuing an injured owl for the second time in three months.

Who?

Whately police say Sgt. Donald Bates responded to a call about an owl that apparently had been struck by a car on a local road on Tuesday. They say he found the owl standing in the middle of the roadway.

Bates says the owl had an injured leg and did not try to fly away when he approached it.

Bates wrapped the barred owl in a blanket and took it to a bird rehabilitation center in Conway, where it's being nursed back to health.

Police say Bates found another injured owl on a different road in October and took it to the same rehabilitation center.

LONDON (AP) - Bridge players who want the card game recognized as a sport have lost their latest legal bid in Britain.

The Court of Appeal in London on Thursday upheld an October 2015 ruling backing Sport England's refusal to put bridge in the same category as badminton, billiards and ballroom dancing.

The English Bridge Union, which has some 55,000 members, had sought the designation.

The union had argued that a lack of sporting recognition meant fewer opportunities for public funding and to promote bridge. It says the game has recognized health and well-being benefits.

Sport England, which makes public funding decisions, has a policy that says sport must involve a "physical activity" component. Its list of recognized sports includes angling, darts, dodgeball, model aircraft flying and ballooning.

Clearwater, Fla., firefighters have rescued a little girl who became stuck in a chimney, police said Monday.

Police say the call came in just before 6 p.m.

Officials say the 8-year-old girl lives next to the vacant home. They say she shimmied up a pole in the back of the home to gain access to the roof then fell into the chimney.

Firefighters were on scene removing parts of the chimney to get to the girl, police said.

After pulling the girl from the chimney, officials say she only suffered a bruised knee.

EYNON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him.

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful.

Police say he attacked, choked and threatened to kill her until his teenage daughter intervened and tried to call 911. Police say he then attacked the daughter.

Police say the girl was able to escape and run to neighbors for help. The neighbor helped pull Rudalavage off his wife, who was treated for bruises and other injuries to her face, head and neck.

Rudalavage remained jailed on attempted homicide and other charges Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately return a call.

A convicted art thief in a stolen car was arrested after driving from Miami to Washington D.C. to seek a presidential pardon, police said Wednesday.

Marcus Sanford Patmon was arrested outside a Starbucks in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, NBC Washington reported. He was charged with unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle.

Police told the station that Patmon sought to "meet with Eric Holder" because he wanted the Obama administration to grant him a pardon before Trump took over the presidency. The biggest problem with that attempt was that Holder is no longer attorney general - Loretta Lynch is.

Patmon pleaded guilty in 2009 to defrauding a California art dealer in the sale of stolen Pablo Picasso etchings, one known as "Fauune Devoilant une Femme" and the other "Le Repas Frugal," according to the FBI. He also admitted to transporting in in interstate commerce a stolen lithograph by Marc Chagall called "The Meeting of Ruth of Boaz." He also admitted to stealing a third Picasso etching, the "Jacqueline Lisant" after authorities found it hidden behind a sofa in his Miami home.

The California dealer who Patmon sold the stolen art to contacted authorities soon after he bought the etchings because he thought the deal was unusual.

Patmon served less than two years in prison for that crime.