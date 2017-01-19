SPD Officer who shot and killed man on Sunday identified

The name of the Spokane Police Officer who shot and killed a man this past weekend has been released.

Cpl. Ryan Jamieson was identified as the officer who shot and killed Dexter Dumarce on Sunday near 5th and Walnut.

Police say an officer stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of 9th and Adams St. on Saturday. Shortly after stopping the car, the officer called for backup saying the driver, identified on Wednesday as Dumarce, had pulled a knife on him and was running away on foot. There was a short foot chase, which ended at 5th and Walnut. Several officers were able to deploy Tasers on Dumarce, but police say the Tasers were not effective in stopping Dumarce.

One officer fired and hit Dumarce. Medical aid was rendered by officers on the scene including an EMT certified SWAT officer, but Dumarce was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spokane Police Department says Jamieson was hired in 2008 and was promoted to Corporal in 2016.