Do you know anything about a stolen snowmobile? Detectives want to talk with you

Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force Detectives are looking for witnesses or tips about a stolen snowmobile they recently recovered near Newport.

Detectives ay the 2015 Polaris 800 Pro-RMK Terrain Dominator was stolen from the Priest Lake area between December 29, 2016 and January 2, 2017. It was recovered on January 17, after it was dumped on the side of a county road.

Detectives urge anyone who has information regarding this theft, witnessed the stolen snowmobile being transported in a pickup, possibly blue in color, or being ridden in the Newport area to call SRATTF Detective Steve White at 509-838-9383.