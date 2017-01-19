Do you know anything about a stolen snowmobile? Detectives want - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Do you know anything about a stolen snowmobile? Detectives want to talk with you

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force Detectives are looking for witnesses or tips about a stolen snowmobile they recently recovered near Newport. 

Detectives ay the 2015 Polaris 800 Pro-RMK Terrain Dominator was stolen from the Priest Lake area between December 29, 2016 and January 2, 2017. It was recovered on January 17, after it was dumped on the side of a county road. 

Detectives urge anyone who has information regarding this theft, witnessed the stolen snowmobile being transported in a pickup, possibly blue in color, or being ridden in the Newport area to call SRATTF Detective Steve White at 509-838-9383.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:44:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

  • Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified

    Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:58:50 GMT

    MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.      Authorities say she was ejected Friday...

    >>

    MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.      Authorities say she was ejected Friday...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:39:13 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th.

    >>

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:44:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

    >>

  • Law enforcement warning motorists about new distracted driving law

    Law enforcement warning motorists about new distracted driving law

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:26:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The next time your phone rings while you’re driving you better not pick it up, unless you don’t mind a $136 fine. The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The next time your phone rings while you’re driving you better not pick it up, unless you don’t mind a $136 fine. The new distracted driving law in Washington, also called the DUI-E law, went into effect Sunday, and local law enforcement are reminding drivers to be completely hands-free.

    >>
    •   